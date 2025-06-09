Moses leads Eels to stunning win over Broncos

Mitchell Moses of the Eels during the NRL Round 21 match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Parramatta Eels at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Dave Hunt]

Parramatta captain Mitchell Moses made a brilliant return from injury to guide the Eels to a shock 22-20 win over the Brisbane Broncos last night at Suncorp Stadium.

Back after six weeks on the sidelines, the star halfback controlled the game with his kicking and was named Man of the Match.

The win lifts Parramatta to 14th on the NRL ladder.

Article continues after advertisement

Moses said it had been tough watching from the sidelines, but he is glad to finally help his team secure a result.



Joash Papalii of the Eels is tackled by Patrick Carrigan of the Broncos. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Dave Hunt]

He said the team had been competitive in recent weeks but struggled to deliver for the full 80 minutes, something they were determined to change last night, and he believes they did.

Rising star Joash Papalii also stood out in only his eighth NRL match, running for 150 metres and sparking the Eels’ attack from the back.

Coach Jason Ryles said the performance was a step in the right direction.

He adds that the team is still in a rebuilding phase, but the players are improving each week, and last night’s win was proof of what they’re capable of when everything comes together.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.