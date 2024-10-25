Montoya returns to Bulldogs

[Source: Athletes Voice]

Former Fiji Bati winger, Marcelo Montoya, will return to the Bulldogs after signing a two-year deal with the club.

The 28-year-old rejoins his junior club following four seasons in New Zealand, where he scored 30 tries in 82 appearances for the Warriors.

Montoya played for Canterbury from Harold Matthews Cup through to the National Youth Competition, before making his NRL debut in 2017.

Bulldogs General Manager of Football, Phil Gould says it’s always pleasing to bring a local junior back home..

Gould says Montoya is very passionate in the way he conducts himself both on and off the field and his versatility in the backline, and his experience will certainly complement the squad as he enters this next chapter of his career at the Bulldogs.