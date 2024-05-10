Mam, Mariner magnificent as Broncos down Eels

[Source: NRL]

The Broncos have defied the loss of skipper Adam Reynolds this week to come away with a 30-14 win over the Eels at CommBank Stadium.

With several stars watching from the sideline, the young guns took charge for both sides but the class of Brisbane trio Ezra Mam, Deine Mariner and Reece Walsh proved too much for Parramatta in the end.

After falling to their third straight loss, the Eels will be hoping to welcome back halfback Mitch Moses for Magic Round, however will take plenty of positives from the performance of 19-year-old Blaize Talagi who came up with 225 run metres and an impressive try at fullback.

The Eels looked to open the scoring when Bailey Simonsson crossed on the right but despite being called back for a knock on, Parramatta still got two-points out of the play with replays ruling the Bronco’s offside and Sean Russell slotted the penalty goal.

After they also had an early opportunity disallowed, the Broncos hit the lead when Mam picked up a loose ball and made his way downfield before finding Walsh in support who went another 60m to score.

Come the 25th minute and Brisbane hit their straps with Mariner producing some dazzling footwork to dart his way over the right edge credit to some nice lead up work from Josh Rogers and Walsh.

Six minutes later and fill-in fullback Talagi carried on the footwork theme and came up with a huge play after beating Mam on the inside and accelerating his way over the line.

Just seconds before the break Mariner made it a first half double, capitalising off another Broncos’ passing error before taking the ball 70m downfield to hand is side an 18-6 lead into the sheds.

Parramatta raced out of the blocks in the second half thanks to Dylan Brown who came up with a brilliant one-on-one steal and score after Walsh coughed up an Ethan Sanders bomb.

But Brisbane went ahead again in the 53rd minute with Mam standing up in the absence of Adam Reynolds when he exploded into space, chipped over Blaize Talagi and regathered to score for a 24-14 lead.

The stars continued to shine for Brisbane and just four minutes later extended the lead when Walsh drilled a grubber across the in goal and Selwyn Cobbo showed incredible athleticism to put it down before the dead ball line as the Broncos claimed their sixth win for the season.