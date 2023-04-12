Kikau sidelined by pectoral injury

[Source: NRL]

On the eve of his return from concussion, Bulldogs star Viliame Kikau has reportedly suffered a pectoral injury at training.

This means he could face two months on the sideline.

Bulldogs General Manager of football Phil Gould has told Wide World of Sports that Kikau will require surgery on Monday and is looking at 8-10 weeks out of the game.

Kikau had been named on Tuesday to make his comeback against the Eels after missing NRL Rounds five and six but coach the Bulldogs coach will be forced into another reshuffle of his pack.

Bulldogs face the Eels on Sunday at 6.05pm.