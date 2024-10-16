Kangaroo and Kumul: Meninga defends Coates' PNG call

Kangaroos debutant Xavier Coates has previously represented Papua New Guinea. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

Mal Meninga insists Xavier Coates is just as passionate about the Australian jersey as his Papua New Guinean heritage ahead of the winger’s Kangaroos debut.

The Melbourne Storm flyer will debut for Australia on Friday against Tonga at Suncorp Stadium when the Pacific Championships begin.

A veteran of 10 State of Origin games for Queensland, the Port Moresby-born Coates has one Test cap for PNG to his name.

New Kumuls coach Jason Demetriou was hopeful he’d again turn out for his side, who begin their campaign in Fiji on Saturday.

But the high-flyer chose Australia and Meninga will reward him with a maiden cap in Brisbane.

“We all come from different backgrounds, parts of everywhere,” Meninga said.

“Xavier’s really proud of his Australian heritage to his father’s side.

“He’s played 10 Origin games for Queensland, was brought up on the Gold Coast.

“He’s passionate about Papua New Guinea, don’t get me wrong.

‘But he’s got the green and gold jersey on and that’s something he’s aspired to all his life.

“He deserves to be here and he’s just as proud of his PNG culture as he is his green and gold culture.”

Coates, whose younger brother Phillip played for the Junior Kumuls against the Australian Schoolboys in Port Moresby on Sunday, remains eligible to play for PNG at the 2026 World Cup.

“I wanted to pick him for the Pacific Championships, I know how much representing PNG means to him because I’ve spoken to him over the phone,” Demetriou said last week.

“But I also know that Xavier has two heritages and it’s a pretty special honour for him to represent Australia.

“He has done everything else but I suppose we’ll let him do that (play for Australia), tick that box and then he can get back to the Kumuls before the World Cup.”