Issac Luke joins Brisbane Broncos following Dragons release

The Broncos have reportedly signed veteran hooker Issac Luke following the departure of Andrew McCullough and injury to Jake Turpin.

This is part of the Broncos plans to bring some experience to the position.

Luke, 33, was granted a release from the remainder of his deal with St George Illawarra, leaving the club after just three NRL appearances.

The Broncos are desperate for experience in the hooker position, after releasing Andrew McCullough and Jake Turpin suffering an injury.

Luke is reportedly frustrated at the lack of opportunity under Paul McGregor and wants out.

Matt Dufty, Tristan Sailor and Jason Saab also all want out of the struggling club, citing the exact same reason as Luke.

According to the Herald’s Adrian Proszenko, Luke has informed his Dragons teammate after reaching an agreement with Brisbane.

Coach Anthony Seibold will be desperately hoping the former Kiwi international dummy-half can help get their campaign back on the right track.