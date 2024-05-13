Injury-hit Titans survive late Cowboys comeback

[Source: NRL]

The Titans overcame the loss of several stars to hold off the Cowboys 20-18 to claim their second victory for the season.

The Gold Coast lost halves duo Kieran Foran (hamstring), AJ Brimson (groin) and Harley Smith-Shields (pec) late in the match and Phillip Sami (hamstring) in the early stages but a re-shuffled Titans side stood tall to deny the Cowboys a chance to steal the victory.

The Titans anticipated a close match when they opted to take a shot at goal after Cowboys backrower Heilum Luki was penalised for a dangerous tackle and Brian Kelly slotted it between the posts for a 2-0 lead.

Both sides traded sets over the next 15 minutes before the Gold Coast extended their lead when they created a contest out of a Foran kick before sending the ball out wide for Jojo Fifita to crash his way over on the left.

Five minutes later David Fifita showed Roosters fans the player they’ll be getting next year when he came up with a trademark scoop from dummy half and crashed over from close range for a 14-0 lead.

The Cowboys gifted the home side a third try five minutes before the break when Semi Valemei had a brain fade moment, soccer kicking a Foran bomb ball back to the Titans and Brimson capitalised, slicing through from close range in the next set. Kelly converted for a 20-0 lead at half time.

The Cowboys looked to open their account after the break when veteran winger Kyle Feldt was charging down the right edge however spilt the ball after a superb trysaving effort from Brimson.

On the 60-minute mark, North Queensland got on the board after a charging run downfield from Scott Drinkwater handed halfback Chad Townsend a chance to punt one in the in goal and Jeremiah Nanai was the beneficiary.

With less than three minutes to play, the Cowboys set up a grandstand finish when Feldt crossed on the right edge to reduce the deficit 20-18 however the Gold Coast defence held firm, despite a completely re-shuffled spine.