Fiji Bati ranks 7th

Statistics released by the International Rugby League show Fiji in 7th place in the world rankings.

According to a statement, Fiji and Tonga are among the notable movers near the top of the IRL World Rankings ladder. Other nations that have made significant progress include Serbia, Wales, Ukraine, and the USA.

Serbia is now in ninth place, just ahead of the Cook Islands and the Netherlands, following its third-place finish in October’s European World Cup qualifying tournament in France.

Wales, runners-up to France in the tournament to decide the European nation for the 2025 World Series, has climbed from 17th to 12th. Meanwhile, Ukraine has risen from 20th to 14th place.

The United States Hawks have moved up seven spots, from 31st to 24th, after defeating South Africa in a two-match series in Pretoria.

Argentina has now risen to 34th place after hosting the South American Championships and winning the final match against Chile, who secured the tournament title based on for-and-against after defeating Brazil in their other match.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s women’s team has been ranked 16th. This marks a significant achievement in the women’s rankings, following their victory in securing the Pacific berth for the 2025 World Series.

The Bulikula are also being rewarded for their increased match frequency, with their two matches in this year’s World Cup qualifying tournament doubling the number of international fixtures they have played since 1998.

As a result of their win against the Cook Islands and a thrilling 16-12 loss to Samoa, Fiji has moved up from 26th to 16th place.