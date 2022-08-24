Fifita’s last season as a Shark

Andrew Fifita

Rugby league star and Sharks prop Andrew Fifita will finish his time at the club at season’s end following 10 years of service.

The NRL reports that Fifita will prepare for his final game as a Shark on Saturday when the side takes on the Bulldogs.

Fifita will be forever known in Sharks history as the man who helped deliver the club its first title with a crucial try in the second half of the 2016 decider against Melbourne.

The Sharks play Bulldogs at 7:30pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, round 24 starts tomorrow with the Broncos hosting Maika Sivo’s Eels at 9:50pm.

[Source: nrl.com]