Dolphins overcome slow start to run down Titans

[Source: NRL]

The Dolphins have overcome a slow start to roll over Des Hasler’s Titans in a 30-14 triumph at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday night.

Trailing 10-0 after just 13 minutes, the Dolphins gradually took control of the game and piled on five tries as they registered their second win on the bounce after a first-up loss to the Cowboys.

The Titans struck the first blow nine minutes in when Brian Kelly grubbered into the in goal and Jaimin Jolliffe followed through to get the ball down just inside the dead ball line.

Four minutes later and the home side had a second when Phil Sami finished off a slick passing move that featured Tanah Boyd, Kieran Foran and AJ Brimson.

The Dolphins found a reply in the 24th minute when Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow produced a superb tap on for Jack Bostock to cross in the corner to pull it back to 10-6.

The Dolphins went a man down soon after when Max Plath was sent to the sin bin for a hip drop tackle on Sami but no damage was done on the scoreboard as Wayne Bennett’s men hung tough.

They almost came up with a try while down to 12 men when Mark Nicholls surged towards the line but lost the ball in David Fifita’s last-ditch tackle.

With the clock winding down to half-time the Dolphins went left again and Tabuai-Fidow lofted the ball over to Bostock who showed great strength to get over in the corner for his second try. Jamayne Isaako converted for a 12-10 lead.

A horror start to the second half for the Titans when they put the kick-off out on the full but their defence held firm after the Dolphins chose to run the ball on the last play.

A dropped ball by Brimson in the 52nd minute handed the Dolphins a chance to go further ahead but the Titans were able to defuse Isaiah Katoa’s bomb and come away.

Come the 57th minute and a Jesse Bromwich offload set the Dophins free down the right side and Isaako exploded into space before turning the ball back inside for Herbie Farnworth to cross. The winger’s conversion made it 18-10.

When Kelly coughed up possession 30 metres out from his own line the Dolphins took full advantage with Tom Flegler powering over Tanah Boyd and putting the ball on a platter for Tabuai-Fidow to cross for his fourth try of the season.

Ahead 24-10 the Dolphins continued to throw the ball around and bench prop Josh Kerr came up with a rare try thanks to a Jesse Bromwich offload.

The Titans grabbed a consolation try through Sami with five minutes to play but the damage had been done and they are now the only team not to have won a game in 2024.