Bulldogs win has Belmore rocking; Tigers roar in big victory

[Source: NRL]

There’s no better way to close out Round 2 than a couple of Sunday blockbusters in rugby league heartland.

An onslaught at the start of each half has laid the platform for the Bulldogs to claim a 40-24 victory over the Titans at a packed Belmore Sports Ground.

Canterbury had a vocal home crowd on their feet early after jumping out to a 22-0 lead with four tries in the opening 19 minutes.

From there, the Titans were always playing catch up and while they fought hard, were unable to reel their opponents in.

The win came at a cost for the Bulldogs, with both Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau suffering suspected MCL injuries. The pair will be sent for scans on Monday but are facing a month on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, a Sunia Turuva hat-trick has inspired the Wests Tigers to a commanding victory over the Eels in scorching conditions at CommBank Stadium.

Benji Marshall’s men were slow out of their blocks but there was no looking back once they hit their stride.

Off-season recruit Terrell May laid the platform up front, while halves Lachlan Galvin and Jarome Luai combined to great effect for the Tigers to lead their side to a 32-6 victory.

It was another tough afternoon for the Eels, with Jason Ryles still searching for the first win of his coaching career.

