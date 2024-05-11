Bradman's best propels Knights to victory in Tamworth

The Knights have continued their charge up the competition ladder with a 20-14 victory over the Wests Tigers which marks three-straight wins for Adam O’Brien’s men.

After struggling to break down a stubborn Wests Tigers line through an opening 40 minutes in which they controlled possession and completed 90 percent of their sets, it was powerhouse centre Bradman Best who changed the game with a series of big plays in the second period at Scully Park in Tamworth.

Best came to life after the break to terrorise the Wests Tigers’ right side, making a long-range break in the lead up to David Armstrong’s try just after half-time, before scoring one of his own to give his side a 10-point advantage with 15 to play, with his stats by full-time including 235 run metres and 11 tackle breaks.

Article continues after advertisement

While the win inches the Knights closer to the top eight, it came at a cost with five-eighth Tyson Gamble picking up a potentially serious foot injury which saw him on crutches after being ruled out at half-time.

After Isaiah Papali’i opened the scoring a quarter of an hour into the match, things went south for the Wests Tigers and they spent much of the next 12 minutes camped on their own line.

It was at that stage that Armstrong made the most of an overlap while Wests Tigers fullback Jahream Bula was in the bin for a professional foul committed two minutes earlier, to send Greg Marzhew over directly off a scrum.

Despite the Knights’ dominance in possession, the Wests Tigers looked like getting to the break still up 6-4 and even had a chance to extend their lead, but for the Bunker ruling Alex Twal had obstructed the defence before Api Koroisau burrowed over.

Instead, a heads up play from Dane Gagai, who poked a grubber out to the corner with the half-siren beckoning, sent Enari Tuala over and gave Newcastle a two-point advantage going into the sheds.

The Knights went 100 metres to score four minutes into the second period, with Armstrong finishing things off after Best broke free.

A second try for Papali’i with 27 to play made it a one-score game again, but Best’s blockbuster effort with 16 to go sucked the life out of Benji Marshall’s side and gave Newcastle a 10-point buffer from which they were able to hold on for victory, despite a late Brent Naden try which set up a nervous final minute.