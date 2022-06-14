Botia and Vakatawa in Barbarians squad

Flying Fijians star Levani Botia is part of the Barbarians squad to face England this weekend.

Botia who was named by Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter as a forward for the Pacific Nations Cup was part of the La Rochelle side that recently won the Heineken Champions Cup.

The Naivucini villager from Naitasiri is not the only Fijian in the squad as Virimi Vakatawa is also part of the team.

Other international stars in the Babas include former England and Saracens lock George Kruis, Australia’s Will Skelton, and South Africa prop Trevor Nyakane.

The side will be coached by France mentor Fabian Galthie, who led the French to a first Six Nations Grand Slam in 12 years in March.

Galthie is expected to blend youth and experience in a 24-man squad that is dominated by French players and led by Les Bleus skipper Charles Ollivon.

The Barbarians play England on Sunday.