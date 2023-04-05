Boost for BMS rugby league team

Rugby league players of Ballantine Memorial School.

Rugby league players of Ballantine Memorial School will wear new shorts and socks in their next outing.

This is after the Fiji National Rugby League together with NRL In Fiji assisted the girls through through the timely donation from the Casey Warriors Club from Australia.

Fiji Bati coach Waisake Kativerata presented the donated jerseys to school teacher Sisilia Racule.

Following the presentation, the BMS team participated in a basic skills training session.

BMS began their season with a 4-all draw against Wainimala Secondary School last weekend.

The NRL in Fiji also extended their best wishes to all teams competing in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.