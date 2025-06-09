Budget targets urban growth and waste reforms

[Photo: FILE]

The government is stepping up efforts to accelerate urban development, improve public services, and modernise waste management systems as part of a broader push to support Fiji’s growing towns and cities.

In the 2026/2027 National Budget, the Ministry of Local Government has been allocated $29.5 million.

The funding will focus on reducing delays in development approvals, improving planning systems, and updating outdated laws to better support investment and urban expansion.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says a major reform push is also underway in waste management, with $3 million allocated to rehabilitate dumpsites in the Western Division.

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“These initiatives are aimed at creating new economic centres, attracting investment, generating jobs, and bringing development opportunities closer to our rural communities.”

A key initiative in the coming financial year is the launch of Fiji’s first municipal sorting-at-source programme in Sigatoka.

Under the pilot, households will separate recyclable and household waste at source, reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills and supporting a cleaner environment.

Immanuel says urban expansion will also be strengthened through new town development initiatives, including the proposed declaration of Navua as a town.

He adds that $3.8 million has been allocated for new growth centres such as Nabouwalu and Keiyasi to bring economic opportunities closer to rural communities.

The budget signals a push to fast-track urban growth, improve environmental management, and expand development beyond major centres into rural Fiji.