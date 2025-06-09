Sports Ministry to work smarter with $23.1m

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

The Ministry for Youth and Sports says it will make the most of its $23.1 million allocation for the 2026/27 financial year after its initial request for $30 million was not granted.

The ministry’s allocation is slightly down from the $23.4 million it received this financial year, as the government maintains a cautious fiscal approach amid ongoing global economic pressures.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says while the ministry had hoped for more funding, it understands the current economic climate.

“We’re content with what we have. We can’t complain. It’s almost the same as last year’s budget, so we’re willing to do whatever has been given to us. It’s a global crisis we have, and we are happy with what the Ministry of Finance has given us.”

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Despite the reduced allocation, the government has introduced measures to encourage greater private-sector investment in sport.

The minimum sponsorship threshold has been lowered from $250,000 to $100,000, allowing more businesses to access tax incentives for supporting sporting organisations and infrastructure projects.

The latest budget has also extended the tax incentive currently enjoyed by the Fijian Drua to Fiji’s first professional football club, Bula FC.

Saukuru says with the available funding and the new incentives designed to attract private investment, the ministry will work smarter to continue developing sport across the country.