TNG appeals rejection of proposed Vuda Energy Project

[Photo: FILE]

TNG Holdings (Fiji) Pte Limited has lodged an appeal against the Environment Department’s decision to reject its proposed Vuda Energy-from-Waste project.

The appeal, filed with the Environmental Tribunal, seeks to overturn the decision, with TNG Director Rob Cromb saying the company wants the project assessed through a complete, transparent, and evidence-based process consistent with the Environment Management Act.

TNG has raised several grounds of appeal, including claims that the Environment Department misinterpreted its powers by stating it could not request further information after the Environmental Impact Assessment was submitted.

The company says the law allows the department to seek additional information during the assessment process.

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TNG also claims it was not given procedural fairness, stating it did not receive advance notice of 31 technical questions raised during a review committee meeting.

The company alleges the review committee’s report was substantially prepared before its consultation meeting took place and that third-party submissions were considered without giving TNG an opportunity to respond.

TNG further claims the rejection decision identified missing information that was already included in its submitted documents.

The company says it provided detailed written responses to the review committee’s questions within five days, but claims there is no evidence these responses were considered before the rejection was issued.

Cromb says the appeal is aimed at ensuring major projects of national significance are considered through a fair and accountable process.