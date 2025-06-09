World Cup sets all-time attendance record, surpassing 1994 mark

[Source: Reuters]

The 2026 World Cup became the ​best-attended in the tournament’s history, surpassing ‌the 1994 record of nearly 3.6 million spectators, FIFA said.

The announcement came during the second half of ​Germany’s match against Ecuador in East ​Rutherford, NJ, as jumbotrons flashed with the ⁠new all-time high – 3,605,357 – to uproarious ​applause.

With 48 matches remaining in the World Cup, ​total attendance could conceivably nearly double the 1994 record, which came during an era in which the ​World Cup contained only 52 matches. Stadiums ​have been more than 99% full on average.

Well-documented high ticket ‌prices, ⁠along with President Donald Trump’s administration travel restrictions on certain nations, mean there may be many people who wished to be ​at the tournament ​but ⁠could not attend, said economist Victor Matheson, a sports business expert ​at the College of the Holy ​Cross.

Article continues after advertisement

But ⁠there were plenty of fans ready to take their spots. “Americans … want to be there for ⁠the ​big moments,” said Dan Rascher, ​a sports economics expert at the University of San ​Francisco.