Suva foreshore set for regatta opener

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The Suva foreshore will come alive today as the 2026 Simple Green Business House Regatta Series launches, with 32 corporate teams set to battle it out in one of Fiji’s most vibrant ocean sporting events.

Backed by title sponsor Simple Green, a brand of Fiji Chemicals Limited, alongside Corona, Pacific Energy and Dive Centre Fiji, the series has grown into a key fixture promoting workplace wellbeing, teamwork and Fiji’s deep connection to the ocean.

Fiji Outrigger president Loretta St Julian-Ooms says excitement is building as the new season gets underway.

“When you put six colleagues in a canoe, something powerful happens — trust, rhythm, communication and resilience come alive. This Saturday will showcase everything we love about paddling.”

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A new feature this year is the Captain Johnathan Smith Trophy, introduced in honour of the late ocean advocate’s work in marine conservation and traditional voyaging.

The perpetual award will go to the fastest team at each regatta. Beyond competition, the series continues to promote healthy living and corporate wellbeing, with teams also gaining training sessions, guaranteed races and community engagement opportunities.

Spectators are encouraged to pack the Suva foreshore from 9am for fast-paced V6 racing, corporate rivalry and a celebration of Fiji’s ocean culture.