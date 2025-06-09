Rotuman roots inspire climate advocate

Varea Romanu. [Photo Credit: Supplied]

A childhood spent exploring the creeks and coastline of Ovalau inspired Varea Romanu to pursue a career in environmental conservation and climate resilience.

Romanu, who is of Rotuman heritage with Indo-Fijian maternal ties, was raised in the chiefly village of Levuka-Vaka-Viti, where she developed a strong connection to the environment.

“I was always in the water,” she said.

“Swimming with my friends and spending entire days in the creek, even if it meant catching colds and earaches during the school holidays.”

Her passion for the environment led her to study Environmental Science at the University of the South Pacific.

She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Climate Change and is currently pursuing a Master’s in Environmental Management.

Her research focuses on nature-based solutions to address coastal erosion in Rotuma, helping communities respond to the impacts of climate change.

“At USP, environmental issues weren’t abstract. They reflected what our communities were already experiencing, from coastal erosion to changing weather patterns and declining reef health.”

Romanu says studying alongside students from across the Pacific strengthened her understanding of the region’s shared environmental challenges.

She believes environmental protection is about more than science.

“It’s about people, livelihoods, culture and community wellbeing.”

Today, Romanu is the Project Coordinator for the Women POWER (Pacific Oceanic Women Enhancing Resilience) project with Oxfam in the Pacific.

The initiative supports women’s leadership in climate resilience and community decision-making across Pacific Island countries.

“Resilient communities are built when women’s voices, knowledge and leadership are recognised.”

Romanu says one of the highlights of her career has been working with communities, including Votua village on Fiji’s Coral Coast, where conservation efforts have helped restore marine ecosystems.

“It was incredible to see how community effort can restore and protect resources.”

She says these experiences reinforced the importance of combining traditional knowledge with science to protect the environment.

Outside work, Romanu is a wife and mother of two.

She says motherhood has strengthened her commitment to protecting the environment for future generations.

“When you have children, you think about the world they will inherit. The oceans they will swim in and the communities they will grow up in. That’s why this work matters.”

Romanu also volunteers with iTaukei Women in Conservation, promoting coral restoration and environmental awareness in communities.

She believes lasting change comes when communities are actively involved in protecting their natural resources.

“One of the most powerful things we can do is connect science with community action. When people understand the value of their natural resources and are supported to protect them, change becomes sustainable.”

Her advice to young people, particularly women interested in environmental science, is to remain confident and take opportunities as they come.

“Believe in the value of your voice. You don’t have to wait until you feel ready. Leadership comes in many forms. Sometimes it’s simply showing up and doing the work that matters.”

Romanu hopes more young Pacific Islanders will pursue careers in environmental science and help build a more climate-resilient future for the region.