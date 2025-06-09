Fijian Drua funding under Finance Ministry

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will continue to receive financial backing from the Government after World Rugby’s annual $1.5 million contribution to the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific franchise comes to an end next Tuesday.

The funding has supported the Drua since its introduction into Super Rugby Pacific, but its cessation has prompted assurances from the Government and its stakeholders that it will help safeguard the club’s financial stability moving forward.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru confirms that government assistance will be channelled directly through the Ministry of Finance.

He says the franchise remains under financial pressure and will continue to rely on support from its stakeholders.

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“The Drua needs funding. The Drua is also struggling financially, so they need that funding.”

He adds that the government’s contribution forms part of a wider shared responsibility among the franchise’s stakeholders.

“The government is thinking about what it is contributing to the Drua, but the other shareholders are still there.”

Saukuru also clarified that the Ministry of Youth and Sports will not be directly funding the franchise.

Meanwhile, Fijian Drua CEO Jeff Miller says the franchise has already been preparing for the end of World Rugby’s financial support, with long-term sustainability planning underway.

Miller says the Drua, which is jointly owned by the Fijian Government and the Fiji Rugby Union, has been working on strategies to ensure it remains competitive in Super Rugby Pacific.

He adds that several new initiatives are already in development as part of efforts to strengthen the club’s financial future.