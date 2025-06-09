Two detained over alleged illegal PALM recruitment

[Photo: FILE]

Two people have been taken into custody for allegedly carrying out unauthorised recruitment activities linked to the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme.

The two individuals allegedly claimed to represent “Top of the Crop” and were encouraging people in Vatukoula and Tavua to apply for overseas employment opportunities under the scheme.

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations has confirmed that “Top of the Crop” is a PALM-approved employer.

Following the allegations, officers from the Fiji Police Force and the Ministry intercepted a gathering of about 80 people at a church hall in Martintar.

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The two individuals were taken in for questioning, and a formal report was lodged at the Namaka Police Station.

The Ministry is now collecting statements from affected individuals as investigations continue under the Criminal Investigation Department in Namaka.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says the Government will not tolerate fraudulent recruitment practices and will continue working with authorities to protect Fijians seeking overseas employment opportunities.

Singh says the PALM scheme is a government-to-government arrangement between Fiji and Australia and is managed through approved recruitment processes.

He is urging members of the public to confirm overseas job opportunities directly with the Ministry before making payments, submitting personal information, or accepting employment offers.

The Ministry says it will continue working with the Fiji Police Force, Australian authorities, and PALM partners to protect the integrity of Fiji’s labour mobility programmes.