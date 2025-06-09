Budget boost targets healthcare priorities

[Photo: FILE]

The increased allocation for the health sector will help address key priorities, including HIV response, staff welfare, medicine supply, and healthcare infrastructure.

The health sector has been allocated $647 million in the 2026/2027 National Budget, with $477 million directed to the Ministry of Health for salaries, medicines, medical supplies, and biomedical equipment.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu welcomed the increased funding, saying most of the ministry’s key priorities have been accommodated.

He says funding for nurses’ overtime and day and overnight allowances will help address challenges faced in the previous financial year.

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“In the last financial year, we were facing challenges, especially with overtime. For this financial year, with allocations in Segments One and Two being accommodated, we should lessen the challenges in terms of remuneration, overtime, and other expenditures.”

Dr Lalabalavu says efforts are also being made to improve staff accommodation, electricity supply, water services, and connectivity in remote areas to encourage health workers to remain in rural postings.

“We are not only sending them to areas of work, but also ensuring the places where they live are workable and livable.”

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the health budget will support major investments in hospital infrastructure and improve healthcare delivery across the country.