Navua set for big dance

[Photo: FILE]

IR Group Navua FC will enter the BIC Fiji FACT knockout stages today as underdogs.

The lone team from the Southern Division arguably carries the most historic and emotional motivation among all four semi-finalists in the 2026 tournament.

Navua has not lifted the Fiji FACT title since 2009, making them eager to bring major silverware back to the southern district.

Despite consistently proving they can compete with traditional powerhouses, Navua are often labeled as underdogs—fueling their determination to show they belong at the very top.

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Head coach Rodeck Singh says that to reach the final, they must first shock unbeaten Group B winners Lautoka—a massive test that would instantly cement their championship credentials.

Singh, who recently took over the coaching role, is also chasing his first tournament victory.

Having previously coached Rewa and Ba, he has yet to secure a tournament title.

He is hopeful this will change with Navua and is counting on his side to deliver on the day.

Navua face Lautoka at 4:30pm on today, and you can catch live commentary of the match on Radio Fiji 2.

In the first semifinal at 2pm, Ba faces Labasa.