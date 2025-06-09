Teacher recruitment focus in $883m education budget

[Photo: FILE]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the $883 million allocated to the education sector in the 2026/2027 National Budget will help ensure schools are adequately staffed and students continue to receive quality education.

The education sector accounts for 18 percent of total government expenditure.

Of the $883 million allocation, the Ministry of Education will receive $708.3 million, including $434 million for the salaries and wages of more than 13,000 teachers.

Radrodro says one of the ministry’s key priorities is ensuring teachers are recruited and deployed on time.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is an increase from last year. We have tried our best to ensure that every school has teachers. This increase will hopefully address the issues we raised this year by providing teachers on time and ensuring the right teachers are placed where they are needed, as we continue to drive quality education for all students and teachers.”

Radrodro says the ministry is also committed to ensuring teachers receive their salaries on time, while prioritising the welfare of teachers and students.

“Teacher welfare, student welfare, and transport assistance will help ensure we keep our students in schools, bring our students to school, and, with the new act, ensure we provide education for all students.”

The budget also allocates $160 million for scholarships supporting around 23,000 students and introduces a new Postgraduate Diploma Scholarship Scheme to help address critical skills shortages in priority sectors.