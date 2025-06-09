Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen dive into dinner party disaster

[Source: Reuters]
“The Invite,” an American comedy film about complicated couples, debuts in U.S. theaters, exploring what happens when dysfunctional spouses get a steamy invite from their upstairs neighbors that becomes a catalyst for chaos.
The A24 film, in which actor Olivia Wilde stars and directs, is an English-language remake of a Spanish film called “The People Upstairs” by Cesc Gay.
“I was intimidated by the idea of doing both jobs,” Wilde told Reuters at the red-carpet premiere on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
It was not until her fellow cast members urged her that she agreed to take the lead role as anxious Angela, the wife of Joe, played by Seth Rogen.
“With their encouragement, I jumped in, and I’m so happy I did because acting in this movie is definitely the greatest experience I’ve ever had as an actor,” the “Don’t Worry Darling” director added.
Along with Wilde and Rogen, the film features Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton as the sexually adventurous couple, Pína and Hawk.
The movie explores tensions between the couples in a single evening, including many heated arguments between Wilde and Rogen.
“I, for certain, thought about knowing couples like this,” Rogen said, recalling when he was working on the film.
“It is not reflective of my relationships, presumably, thank God, but I’ve been at dinner parties with people and was like, ‘These people should not be together.
Please, for everyone’s sake, get a divorce,'” the “Knocked Up” actor added.
Rogen and Wilde had a clear understanding of the energy the film needed from their characters.
“Right away, I remember we were like, ‘We’re just going,'” Rogen said, snapping his fingers.
He felt confident that, after the “aggressive takes” that began from day one, they were on the right track.