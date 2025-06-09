Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen dive into dinner party disaster

[Source: Reuters]

“The Invite,” an American comedy film about complicated couples, debuts in U.S. theaters, exploring what happens ​when dysfunctional spouses get a steamy invite from their upstairs ‌neighbors that becomes a catalyst for chaos.

The A24 film, in which actor Olivia Wilde stars and directs, is an English-language remake of a Spanish film called “The People ​Upstairs” by Cesc Gay.

“I was intimidated by the idea of doing ​both jobs,” Wilde told Reuters at the red-carpet premiere on ⁠Wednesday in Los Angeles.

It was not until her fellow cast members ​urged her that she agreed to take the lead role as anxious ​Angela, the wife of Joe, played by Seth Rogen.

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“With their encouragement, I jumped in, and I’m so happy I did because acting in this movie is definitely the ​greatest experience I’ve ever had as an actor,” the “Don’t Worry Darling” director ​added.

Along with Wilde and Rogen, the film features Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton as ‌the ⁠sexually adventurous couple, Pína and Hawk.

The movie explores tensions between the couples in a single evening, including many heated arguments between Wilde and Rogen.

“I, for certain, thought about knowing couples like this,” Rogen said, recalling when ​he was working ​on the film.

“It ⁠is not reflective of my relationships, presumably, thank God, but I’ve been at dinner parties with people and ​was like, ‘These people should not be together.

Please, for ​everyone’s sake, ⁠get a divorce,'” the “Knocked Up” actor added.

Rogen and Wilde had a clear understanding of the energy the film needed from their characters.

“Right away, I remember ⁠we ​were like, ‘We’re just going,'” Rogen said, snapping ​his fingers.

He felt confident that, after the “aggressive takes” that began from day one, they were on ​the right track.