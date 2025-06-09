Drua women eye home semi-final push against Reds

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McDonald’s Fijian Drua women’s captain Kolora Lomani says her side is energised and focused as they prepare for their Super W Round Four clash against the Queensland Reds at 4.05pm this afternoon in Brisbane.

Lomani says preparations have gone smoothly since arriving from Fiji, with the squad gradually assembling in Brisbane and completing their captain’s run ahead of kickoff.

“It’s been really good for us. This week has been about preparing well in Fiji and coming into Brisbane. Some of the girls arrived last night and this morning, and after completing our captain’s run, everyone is really excited for the game.”

With finals positioning heating up, Lomani stressed the importance of the clash as the Drua push to secure a home semi-final berth.

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“This game is very important for us in terms of securing that home semi-final spot.”

Lomani also welcomed stability in selection, with four players retained from last week’s strong performance against the Brumbies, while noting key additions in the backline.

“We had a strong start last week, and having some changes in the backline has been really positive. Having Aqela Raitubu back on the wing has been a big boost for us, and Michall’e at fullback adds a lot as well.”

The Drua take on the Reds later today, with both sides eyeing crucial points as the competition heads into its business end.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC TV.