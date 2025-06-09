FTUC slams budget, says workers left behind

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Trades Union Congress has criticised the 2026-2027 National Budget, describing it as disappointing for workers and failing to provide immediate relief amid rising living costs.

FTUC National Secretary Felix Anthony says the Budget provides more support to businesses while workers continue to struggle with increasing household expenses.

Anthony says the absence of an increase in the minimum wage is unacceptable, with only $100,000 allocated for further consultations next year.

The union has also raised concerns over the Government’s decision to reduce Fiji National Provident Fund contributions by two percent, claiming the move benefits employers while effectively reducing workers’ earnings.

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Anthony says the reduction could result in workers collectively losing hundreds of millions of dollars, at a time when many families are struggling to afford necessities.

The FTUC has also criticised the Government for failing to compensate Water Authority of Fiji workers who were terminated in 2019, despite previous commitments made in the 2024-2025 Budget.

While welcoming investment in infrastructure, the union says the Budget is heavily focused on Government-owned enterprises and the private sector, with limited support for workers and their families.

Anthony says previous assistance provided by the government cannot be considered future relief, as economic conditions and the cost of living have changed.