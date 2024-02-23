26 schools for Pherrus Trophy

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby League has recorded a great number of interest from schools this year for the Pherrus Trophy.

FNRL Chairman, Aporosa Lutunauga says this is great for the sport as they aim to keep growing.

Lutunauga also stresses that girls are talented and also skilLful which makes this competition beneficial for them.

A total of 10 western, 15 south-eastern and one school from the northern division are in the competition with Pherrrus coming on board as their major sponsor.

The competition is set to commence next week.

Meanwhile, the FSSRL boys division that was postponed last week will be played tomorrow.

The competition will be played at the St Marcellin Primary School in Vatuwaqa, Ra High School, Ba Methodist High School, Nadovu Park in Lautoka, and Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka respectively.