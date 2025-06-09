Rokoua Rasaku signs with SOC Rugby

[file photo]

Stade Olympique Chambérien Rugby has strengthened its backline with the addition of former Fiji 7s star Rokoua Rasaku, who has signed a two-year deal with the French club.

At 26, Rasaku arrives with a deep well of experience from the international sevens circuit, having represented Fiji.

He recently featured in the Oceania Sevens Championship as part of the Fiji B squad, where he underlined his explosive pace and attacking instincts.

Equally comfortable on the wing or in the centres, Rasaku is renowned for his quick footwork, burst of speed and ability to cut through defensive lines.

Standing at 1.73 metres and weighing 81 kilograms, he blends strength and flair, making him a constant threat in one-on-one scenarios.

Beyond the field, Rasaku serves in the military and is a regular for the Fiji Army XV, a testament to his discipline, leadership and commitment — qualities that will no doubt enhance his impact in Chambéry.

SOC Rugby sees Rasaku as a key addition who brings both versatility and international pedigree, poised to deliver pace, power and precision in the club’s three-quarter line over the next two seasons.

