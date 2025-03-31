Sports

Rewa to tighten defense for next match

Simran Chand Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 31, 2025 4:20 pm

[Source: Rewa FC / Facebook]

Defense will be a key area of focus for Rewa FC as they prepare to face AS Pirae in their second group match of the OFC Men’s Champions League.

Coach Rodeck Singh says the team has a strong attacking game and created numerous near-scoring opportunities in their first game, despite the loss to AS Tiga Sport.

“Attacking wise, we had positives there; we kept attacking and missed opportunities. But defense is a major factor that we will look at and think of how we can regroup and reshape to come back.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, AS Pirae also suffered a loss in their opening match, falling 1-0 to Auckland City.

With both teams looking to bounce back from their initial defeats, a competitive match is anticipated as they seek to secure crucial points.

Rewa will play AS Pirae this Wednesday at 1 pm in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Singh calls for stronger school management role

Ministry pushes for cocoa and coffee industry revival

Weather preparedness a priority for Delakado villagers

Respect and unity among all faiths: Singh

Multi-Ethnic grants empower communities with diverse projects

Old PALM mistreatment clip misleading

Education Act review long overdue, says PS

DPM Prasad calls for compassion and inclusivity this Eid

Fiji Pine expands with new office

Burerua faces drug threat head-on

$278K in grants empower communities

Singapore pool winners advance directly to semis

Mini Games squad to be announced later this month

Woman rescued from Myanmar earthquake rubble

Rewa to tighten defense for next match

Trump threatens bombing if Iran does not make nuclear deal

Drua Women begin training for Super W Semifinal

More than 1000 athletes for Triple N Zone

Labasa’s first gas crematorium set for completion

Napoli beats AC Milan

Starc's first T20 five-for gives Capitals easy IPL win

Fiji urged by IUCN to speed up BBNJ agreement approval

Muslim families prepare for Eid

TLTB moves to recover overdue rent

FCCC proposes one national fuel price

Trump says he is not joking about third presidential term

Construction activity declines

New energy tech to slash electricity costs

Fiji leads the charge in ocean accounting

Leaders urged to use Ram Navami for social change

Trump says TikTok sale deal to come before Saturday deadline

Trump says he 'couldn't care less' about higher car prices

Silktails keep positive mindset

Discipline a major concern for Rewa

Surge in severe burns among children

Tsunami warning lifted for Fiji

Ministry warns of ongoing power failures risking hospital operations

Powerful Sabalenka subdues Pegula to claim Miami Open crown

MLB roundup: Yanks hit 9 HRs, bash Brewers 20-9

New proposal aims to protect iTaukei families

Police review five-year quarters policy

UK prepared to retaliate against US tariffs

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Pacific strategies to drive economic growth and climate resilience

Water crisis solved with 11 new tanks

Machinery to drive rice production

Fiji finish fourth in Hong Kong 7s

Fijiana finish fifth at Hong Kong 7s

10-man Rewa go down in opener

Fiji miss out cup final after loss to France

Defending champions make a winning start to the OFC Men’s Champions League

Myanmar Muslims gathered for Ramadan prayers

'There's no blueprint': Hanumankind

Ministry seeks budget boost

TTFB aims to close financial gaps in entrepreneurship

WIN Convention demands structural change

Reds to face Fijiana Drua in home Super W semi-final

Sahib embraces Eid as a celebration of community

Australia's Albanese expects 'one-on-one' discussion with Trump

Centre launches free eye screening

Chet Hanks enlists dad Tom Hanks for music video

Netball Fiji President addresses association walkout

Former All Whites goalie Jake Gleeson wins $36m in medical malpractice case

Red Cross concerned for nine missing medics in Gaza

Bastille want new tour to be 'joyous celebration'

Dragons prop faces long ban, no suspension for Mahoney

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcome baby girl

US orders French companies to comply with Trump's diversity ban

Tailevu North College experience Futsal for the first time

Woman who killed Selena denied parole

Denmark's prime minister to visit Greenland

Ministry battles cuts with cost-saving moves

Spike in traffic infringements

Vinaka Fiji improves lives in Yasawa

Without us they are nothing: Suva Netball President

Fiji and PNG deepen business ties

Powerful Sabalenka subdues Pegula: Claims Miami Open crown

Duke University did not approve ‘The White Lotus’ references

Ukraine expects strong Western response to Russian drone attacks

Moment of kindness between ‘Survivors’ brings Jeff to tears

Suspected pirate kidnapping: Three Chinese nationals missing from Ghana waters

Mbappe scores twice as Real struggle to beat lowly Leganes 3-2

Prince Harry accused of bullying

Helen Mirren knows something about playing royalty

Hamas agrees to Gaza ceasefire proposal

Syria's president forms new transitional government

Fiji 7s through to semi-finals

Forest knock Brighton out on penalties: Book Cup semi-final spot

Tobacco fight hindered by financial barriers

Palace beat Fulham to reach FA Cup semis

Announcer loses life in tragic crash

Ministry redrawing urban village boundaries

Myanmar quake death toll passes 1,600

Ministry aligns budget with NDP

Teba's penalty kick gives Fiji a spot in the semi-finals

Heartbreak loss for Fijiana in Cup quarters

Netball Fiji faces boycott from member associations

Queensland Reds top of the ladder after tight Force win

Moana Pasifika upset Crusaders for first ever win in Christchurch

Myanmar quake death toll nears 700

Fiji to face Spain in Cup quarters despite loss

Record rain and floods with disaster far from over

Consultation key to fixing Fiji's flawed system, says Fatiaki

Corrections chief suspended

FEO strengthens election security

Fijiana to face Canada in Cup quarterfinal

Kiran urges action for more women in leadership

Fiji braces for thunderstorms and heavy rain

Eid brings calls for greater compassion

Silktails edge out Knights in nail-biting finish

MiniMod Lalai rugby program launched in Lautoka

Four policemen, two militants killed in gun battle in India's Kashmir

Singer Cynthia Erivo honored with GLAAD Award for LGBTQ+ advocacy

Djokovic reaches Miami Open final, 100th career title in sight

Vance accuses Denmark of not keeping Greenland safe from Russia, China

Rewa's Alam faces pressure as sole goalkeeper

Crime families clash in Guy Ritchie's starry new series 'MobLand'

Volunteers step up to tidy up CWMH

Tailevu Naitasiri women struggle with player availability

New insurance scheme to help iTaukei families

Remaining USAID staff fired

Tuinamuana joins FNPF Board

Maduro urges UN to back release of migrants

Nayacalevu departs Ospreys

Swedish journalist jailed in Turkey on terrorism

Brazil sack coach Dorival after humiliating loss to Argentina

Over 140 killed in Myanmar earthquake

WAF battles water crisis as reservoir levels drop

Ratu Tevita installed as Vunivalu

Council exposes fraudsters

Madge selection gamble booms

Roosters ‘self-destruct’

COMPOL vows tough crackdown on drug trade in Koro Island

North recipients urged not to abuse assistance

Surveillance cameras urged for food businesses after sabotage incident

Turuva labels Suva Zone One a success

Delta tigers aim to come back stronger this year

Sanitation safeguards water quality: Ro Filipe

Sabalenka into final

Djokovic reaches Miami Open semis

Fiji fights back to stay unbeaten

Fijiana falls short against France

Two powerful earthquakes hit Myanmar, trap dozens under rubble in Thailand

Fiji edges USA in Hong Kong 7s thriller

Last minute try seals win for Fijiana

Economy stable despite tourism dip

MGM defends boys and girls titles

Lightning caused power outage

Jiuta appointed as FCCC’s first female CEO

North to host Girmit national celebration

More students to benefit from iTaukei scholarship

Pacific nation’s urged to ratify BBNJ

Tiga sport draws confidence from national team success

LTA urges vigilance after second road fatality this week

$2.3 million boost for Labasa football academy

Fiji Airways backs Tourism Super Week 2025

Heavy rain warning issued

Viti Levu faces power outage

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh fear aid cuts will deepen crisis

Reds eye chance to Force way into top Super spot

Sundance Film Festival waves goodbye to Park City in favor of Boulder, Colorado

Re-run for senior boys 100m final

Ducia dedicates medal to late dad

Australia PM Albanese calls national election for May 3

Byrne dismisses social media critics, stands by expert guidance

RSMS and MGM hold lead at Suva Zone One

MGM triumphs in junior girls 100m finals

New sponsors for Fiji FACT

Ravukivuki and Pio come in clutch for Dudley

Student investigated for allegedly assaulting teacher

Man dies following road accident

Villagers say no to hydro dam project

Kennedy to slash 10,000 jobs in major overhaul of US health agencies

Dua Lipa beats lawsuit claiming she copied 'Levitating'

South Korea battles worst ever wildfires as death toll hits 28

Areki dominates junior girls shot put

Save the Children demands stronger regulations following fatality

Two to front court for alleged deception

Real Madrid players face UEFA inquiry after Atletico match

59 sugarcane farmers receive government support

Private Hospital project moves forward in Suva

Nasilivata out to stamp mark

Villagers to deliver protest letters over hydropower project

Judge condemns disgraceful crime

Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

Economic turbulence shakes US airlines as travel demand falters

Nasova, Basiyalo among top 5 reasons to watch HK7s

South Koreans mourn historic temple burnt by wildfire, race to save others

Three records broken in day one

Record 28 million people face acute hunger in conflict-ravaged Congo

Lower threshold promotes more political coalition: Ratuva

Minister slams racism claims by political parties

Greenpeace urges Fiji to lead on BBNJ ratification

Archbishop demands focus on climate victims

Kadavu joins Maritime Zone competition

Fiji keen on disaster tech, says Ro Filipe

Rewa FC assesses returning national players

Injured Wood out of Forest FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton

Germany 'will not give in' to Trump car tariffs

Driver involved in fatal accident further remanded