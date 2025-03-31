Rewa to tighten defense for next match

[Source: Rewa FC / Facebook]

Defense will be a key area of focus for Rewa FC as they prepare to face AS Pirae in their second group match of the OFC Men’s Champions League.

Coach Rodeck Singh says the team has a strong attacking game and created numerous near-scoring opportunities in their first game, despite the loss to AS Tiga Sport.

“Attacking wise, we had positives there; we kept attacking and missed opportunities. But defense is a major factor that we will look at and think of how we can regroup and reshape to come back.”

Meanwhile, AS Pirae also suffered a loss in their opening match, falling 1-0 to Auckland City.

With both teams looking to bounce back from their initial defeats, a competitive match is anticipated as they seek to secure crucial points.

Rewa will play AS Pirae this Wednesday at 1 pm in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

