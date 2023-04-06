Revised Fiji Finals dates confirmed

The 2023 Coca-Cola Games is confirmed to go ahead from the 27th to the 29th of this month.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro in a statement says that upon consultations with the Fiji Sports Council, representatives from the participating schools, Zone Meet Managers and the organizers, they have collectively agreed to have the Fiji Finals on these revised dates.

These confirmed dates fall in Week 12 of the school term.

It was initially planned for May 2nd to the 4th.

The statement goes on to say that the Sports Council has assured all in writing that the HFC Bank Stadium facilities are available on these dates to accommodate the Coke Games.

Radrodro is urging all Heads of participating schools to review their school program planned towards the end of the term and accommodate this change in date.

He also reminded all Heads of participating schools that the duty of care for students remain paramount in all the zone meets and during the Coke Games.

The dates however, clashes with the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Vodafone Trophy grand-final which is scheduled to be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Some students are participating in both sports.