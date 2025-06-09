Rasorewa shines on debut

Seventeen-year-old Veleni Rasorewa made a stunning start for Lautoka FC, contributing to their 2-0 win over Tavua in the Extra Premier League match at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The Tailevu native was named in the starting lineup, partnering Vanuatu’s Rodney Lava in the attacking front.

Rasorewa opened the scoring with a powerful header, converting a precise cross from a teammate.

Article continues after advertisement

Although Rodney Lava missed a penalty later in the match, it proved inconsequential as Shazil Ali secured Lautoka’s second goal, cementing their lead.

Tavua created several scoring opportunities throughout the game but were unable to convert them into goals.

Meanwhile, in another Extra Premier League fixture, Suva suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nadroga. Suva missed a penalty through Valebalavu, with Dave Radrigai scoring their lone goal.

Nadroga’s goals came from a penalty converted by Malakai Lavecake and a second goal scored by Islander Jack Tokaki.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.