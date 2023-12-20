Rahul bemoans batting failures in ODI loss to South Africa

[Source: Reuters]

The inability of set batters to reach three figures and the loss of eight wickets for 97 runs left India well short of a par score, captain KL Rahul admitted following their eight-wicket One-Day International loss to South Africa in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

After being sent in to bat at St George’s Park in the second match of a three-game series, India was going well at 114 for two, but was bowled out for 211.

They failed to capitalise on the platform laid by a fine 62 from opener Sai Sudharsan and 56 from captain KL Rahul, as they head into Thursday’s decider in Paarl with the series level at 1-1.

“It was a hard wicket to bat on, but a couple of us got set. If one of us, including me, could have gone on to get a hundred we could have controlled the innings and got 50-60 runs extra, which could have made a big difference,” Rahul said.

“When we were batting we thought 240-250 would be a good total. That is what we were hoping for but we lost wickets at crucial intervals.”

Rahul has full faith in his batters ahead of the series decider.

“We trust the players to come up with their own gameplan. Games like this will help them learn and get better as a cricketer.”

South African opener Reeza Hendricks (52) was dropped at slip early in the home side’s innings.