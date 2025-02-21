Pratap to head new Fiji FA Elite academy in Labasa

[Source: Fiji Football Association]

The Fiji Football Association (Fiji FA) has appointed Ravneel Pratap as the inaugural Head Coach of its newly established Elite Academy in Labasa.

Pratap is a respected figure in Fijian football who holds an OFC B-License and has a proven track record of success with the Labasa FC.

Adding another dimension to his qualifications, Pratap is also a teacher at Labasa Sangam College, bringing a valuable educational perspective to the academy.

Pratap says he looks forward to working with the talented players in the academy and helping them reach their full potential.

He adds that developing young players and preparing them for their football career and national representation was a responsibility he takes seriously.

This new academy represents a substantial investment by Fiji FA in the future of Fijian football.

The Elite Academy, under the guidance of Sunil Kumar, Fiji FA’s Head of Talent Development, and Technical Director, Timo Jankowski, has already begun its work.

Sixteen promising players, aged 14 to 16, are now part of a structured training and education program.