Police defends Sukuna Bowl title

The Fiji Police Force has once again defended their Vodafone Sukuna Bowl title after outclassing the Republic of Fiji Military Forces 26-10 at Subrail Park in Labasa this afternoon.

Police opened the scoring with an early 7–0 lead after flanker Sakiusa Vosayaco chased down a clearance kick, secured possession, and crossed for the first try.

Army hit back minutes later with a well-executed lineout move inside their half, allowing winger Osea Natoga to dive over and level the score at 7–all.

Article continues after advertisement

Police regained the lead when fly-half Etonia Rokotusawa slotted a 52-metre penalty, pushing the score to 10–7.

Army refused to back down and converted a penalty five minutes before the break to lock the scores at 10–all.

But Police responded almost immediately, capitalising on an Army mistake to earn a penalty just outside the 22.

They converted to edge ahead 12–10 just before the halftime hooter.

Police came out even stronger after the break, with their inside centre Akuila Dranivotua crossing for a try after chasing down a clearance inside Army’s 10-metre line, stretching the lead to 20–10.

A successful penalty in the 64th minute pushed Police further ahead, 23–10.

Another Army error inside their own half proved costly, as Police were awarded and converted a penalty try to extend the margin to 26–10.

Army continued to fight hard in search for a consolation try, but attempts to break through the Police defense proved futile right up till the final hooter.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.