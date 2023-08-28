PM joins cardio challenge

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has joined the Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ cardio challenge.

The initiative by the Flying Fijians players and management aims to help create awareness and raise funds for kids with cancer under WOWS Kids Fiji.

Rabuka began the 30 kilometers challenge on his treadmill yesterday.

He is encouraging others to join this worthy cause.

“There are so many ways to clock up 30 kilometers and you’re not limited on how you choose to achieve this. You can walk, swim, row and cycle, I prefer to be on my treadmill here in the official residence.”

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has also conveyed his support, applauding the Flying Fijians for using their platform to help kids with cancer.

“As a grandfather I personally support this challenge as any grandparent or parent would when it affects the wellbeing of our children.”

The cardio challenge which will run for a week, started on Monday.

Flying Fijians Strength and Conditioning coach Naca Cawanibuka says thus will also keep them in shape as they count down to the opening pool match against Wales on September 11th at 7am.