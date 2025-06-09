PM calls for urgent stadium fix

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka calls for urgent fix of the HFC Bank Stadium

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has directed the Ministry of Youth and Sports to work with HFC Bank, the naming rights sponsor of the stadium, to ensure the ground is fixed before the next Flying Fijians Test match next month.

Speaking on the Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Rabuka said he has raised the concern with Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru, who told him there is not enough funding from the government to the Fiji Sports Council to get the ground in the right state, especially for international matches.

He says it is important to keep the ground up to standard, especially since the world is watching, but more importantly because Fiji is working to show the world that it is developing, a good place to visit and that progress is ongoing as part of its promotional image.

“The world is watching the game and I’m concerned because the ground is not supposed to be like especially with a big audience outside of the country tuned in to watch the Test match.”

Rabuka adds that the grounds also have a sponsor and he has reached out to see how best the government can help to ensure that the ground is up to standard.

He said he would like to work with the stadium sponsors to ensure the ground is all set before the Fiji versus Tonga game on the 30th of next month.

