Panthers next for Silktails

The Kaiviti Silktails will play an in-form Penrith Panthers side in round 22 of the Jersey Flegg this weekend.

It’ll be their third meeting this season, with the Panthers coming out on top on both occasions.

The Panthers thumped the Silktails 52-14 in Fiji in April and beat the Fijians again 36-16 earlier this month at BlueBet Stadium in Penrith.

Article continues after advertisement

Our Silktails have lost their last five consecutive games, while the Panthers have recorded five straight wins.

The Panthers, who are third on the table, play the Silktails Windsor Sports Complex in Australia at 7pm on Saturday.

The Silktails have won three of their 19 games this season,n and they sit at the bottom of the competition table.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.