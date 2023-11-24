Rainibogi lifts to gold win

Taniela Rainibogi

Team Fiji flag bearer and weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi lived up to expectations and delivered three gold medals in the men’s 109kg category at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Rainibogi won gold in the snatch, clean and jerk plus the total lift.

Even before the event started Rainibogi was the clear favourite with 157kg on his first attempt in the snatch and 190kg in the clean and jerk registered.

Article continues after advertisement

Rainibogi won gold in the snatch with just his first attempt at 157kg.

He then attempted 165kg which is also the Pacific Games record and got three green lights for it.

Everyone at Maranatha Hall in Honiara applauded Rainibogi when he equalled the Games record and just 1kg short of the Oceania record.

Rainibogi’s third attempt failed at 170kg.

In the clean and jerk, the 25-year-old dominated again with 192kg in his first attempt before adding another 15kg with the second but he failed.

His coaches then moved to 207kg for the third attempt which he managed to lift but had two red lights from the judges.