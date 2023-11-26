Team Fiji moves up two spots

Team Fiji has jumped up two spots to fifth on the 2023 Pacific Games medal tally at the end of the first week of competition.

Fiji currently has 10 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze.

Our swimming, karate, sailing, weightlifting, 7s rugby, basketball and volleyball have contributed to Fiji’s improvement from its 7th place standing yesterday.

New Caledonia still leads the tally with a haul of 55 gold, 37 silver and 34 bronze so far.

Australia is in second place followed by Tahiti and Samoa.

The Pacific Games takes a break today and will resume tomorrow.