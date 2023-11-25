Team Fiji currently 7th on medal tally

4×100 metres women’s medley relay team won the silver medal

Team Fiji currently sits on 7th spot on the 2023 Pacific Games medal tally.

Fiji has amassed seven gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze medals so far.

Weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi collected three gold medals while Para Table Tennis rep Mere Roden took out gold in the seated women’s event yesterday.

In karate, Manasa Naqelevuki won a silver medal in the 84kg men’s event while Sandip Pala also collected a silver medal in the 60kg men’s event.

In weightlifting, Timothy Vakuruivalu won two silver medals in the clean and jerk men’s event and the Total 102kg men’s event.

Karate rep Adi Drodrolagi Kidia won bronze in the 61kg kumite event, Makare Tavanavanua won bronze in the 81kg women’s clean and jerk and the Fiji women’s rugby league settled for the bronze medal.

New Caledonia still leads the standings with 46 gold, 32 silver and 29 bronze medals, followed by Australia, Samoa, Tahiti, the Solomon Islands and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Team Fiji will feature in five finals today in sailing, men’s basketball and 7s rugby.

The men’s basketball team will face Guam in the final at 5:30pm while the women’s side will face Samoa in the bronze medal playoff at 10am.

Our Fiji men’s 7s rugby side will face Papua New Guinea in the semi-final at 2:48pm while the Fijiana side will meet Tonga in the semi-final at 12pm.

The national women’s volleyball team will meet Samoa in the bronze medal play-off this morning at 10.