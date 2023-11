Team Fiji has secured another medal in the pool at the 2023 Pacific Games.

The 4×100 metres women’s medley relay team won the silver medal with a time of 4 minutes 32 seconds.

The team consisted of Anahira McCutcheon, Rosemarie Rova, Kelera Mudunasoko and Eden Waqainabete.

In the process, McCutcheon won her ninth medal at the Pacific Games while it was the fifth medal for Mudunasoko.

Fiji currently has six gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze and is currently 7th on the medal tally.