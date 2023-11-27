Saratibau makes dream debut

Boxer, Amini Saratibau [Source: FASANOC/ Facebook]

Team Fiji boxer Amini Saratibau began his 2023 Pacific Games campaign in style with a first-round knockout win this afternoon.

Saratibau defeated John Kaloka of the Solomon Islands in the men’s 80kg bout.

The event also serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

FijiansBoxer Amini Saratibau in action [Source: FASANOC/ Facebook]

Meanwhile, the men’s touch rugby side lost to Samoa 8-5 in their opening pool match before bouncing back to defeat Norfolk Islands 8-4.