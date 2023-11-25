Naimata double in gold medal win

The Fiji women’s 7s side has retained their gold medal at the Pacific Games.

Fiji came from behind to beat Papua New Guinea 17-7 in the final.

Elenoa Naimata had two tries for the Fijiana.

Naimata scored the first try for the Fijiana but PNG was never intimidated by their opponents.

PNG managed to score two successive tries as they spread the ball around and found space in the defensive lines.

The brave PNG outfit could’ve scored another try before the break but they lost the ball forward on the tryline.

Fiji was calm in the second half and Naimata was rewarded for her tireless effort and ran in for second try.

Verenaisi Bari sealed the win with a try after the full-time buzzer.