Five players named in Ambassador All Stars 7s team

Five players have so far been named in the McDonald’s Ambassador All Stars team for the 12th McDonalds Coral Coast 7s tournament next year.

Tournament Founder Jay Whyte says the five players include Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings son, Woody Gollings, Rico Syme and Andrew Samuels of New Zealand, Vili Satala Junior and Kyle Liebenberg of South Africa.

Whyte says there are nine spots remaining in the team, which will be named soon.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ambassador All Stars team will be coached by legendary New Zealand mentor, Sir Gordon Tietjens.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on the 19th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.