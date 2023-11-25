Pacific Games

Fijiana 7s through to final

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 25, 2023 12:55 pm

The Fijiana 7s side has qualified for the women’s final at the 2023 Pacific Games after trouncing Tonga 44-0 in the semi-final today.

Fiji raced to a 15-0 lead in the first spell, with tries from Mereani Bunawa and Elenoa Naimata.

The national side switched another gear in the second half as they scored five more tries, with veteran Lavenia Tinai grabbing a double.

Fiji’s other tries came from Mereseini Naidau, Mereula Torooti and Verenaisi Ditavutu.

The Fijiana will face Papua New Guinea in the final at 8:12 tonight.

The Timoci Volavola-coached side has yet to concede a try at the 2023 Pacific Games.

