Fiji women’s volleyball finish in style

[Source: Team Fiji]

The Team Fiji women’s volleyball side has won a bronze medal at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The Ro Varanisese Logavatu-coached side came from a set down to beat American Samoa by three sets to one this afternoon.

The players were in jubilation mode on the court after the final whistle following what has been a bruising campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the men’s side settled for fifth place after defeating the Solomon Islands in three straight sets.