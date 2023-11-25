Fiji women’s volleyball finish in style

[Source: Team Fiji]
The Team Fiji women’s volleyball side has won a bronze medal at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.
The Ro Varanisese Logavatu-coached side came from a set down to beat American Samoa by three sets to one this afternoon.
The players were in jubilation mode on the court after the final whistle following what has been a bruising campaign.
Meanwhile, the men’s side settled for fifth place after defeating the Solomon Islands in three straight sets.
