Fiji to face Guam in basketball final

Team Fiji men’s basketball secured their spot in the final after defeating New Caledonia 71-60 in the semi-finals.

Fiji were sharp on their toes with a lead throughout the match leaving no room for New Caledonia to catch up.

Fiji will now face Guam in the final tomorrow.

Coach Lai Puamau says it will be a challenging one against the defending champions who have a solid play stlye that has contributed to their success as regional champions over the years.

He adds they are expecting nothing short of a thrilling performace when they faceoff tomorrow.

Fiji will play Guam in the final tomorrow at 8pm.