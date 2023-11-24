Fiji through to football semifinals

The Fiji men’s football side have qualified for the semifinals of the 2023 Pacific Games.

The team was sweating on the result of the pool match this evening between Tahiti and Northern Marianas Islands , where the former needed to beat the latter by 10 goals or more for a spot in the final four.

Tahiti could only manage to win against Northern Marianas Islands by 5-0.

The men’s side will now progress to the semifinals together with the national women’s side, after the latter defeated the Solomon Islands 4-1 earlier this afternoon.